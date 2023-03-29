Former Marshall Street Starbucks property to become bagel shop, deli

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Marshall Street property formerly occupied by Starbucks will become a bagel shop and deli, according to a Tuesday social media post from Syracuse real estate broker Christopher Snyder of CSRE Real Estate Advisors LLC.

Snyder announced in the Facebook post that he will represent the landlord and tenant in the property transaction to bring the new restaurant to the property. He did not specifically name the restaurant in the post, which he shared to the Facebook group Greater Westcott Nation.

David Haas, a journalist who operates the social media accounts under the name Syracuse History, circulated Snyder’s post on his Instagram page.

In Snyder’s Facebook post, he said the bagel shop and deli will be owned and operated by a family of Syracuse University alumni.

The Starbucks store previously occupying the property closed in June 2022 after operating for 22 years. Another Starbucks location in downtown Syracuse near Armory Square closed in fall 2022. The Starbucks locations nearest to SU’s campus are now at West Campus and in Destiny USA Mall.

The store’s departure aligned with a trend of business sales on and around Marshall Street over the summer of 2022. In August, SU purchased properties along South Crouse Avenue, perpendicular to Marshall Street, including Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s Pub. Popeyes restaurant opened during the fall semester, taking the place of Acropolis Pizza, which had been operating on Marshall Street for over 40 years.

Snyder’s post did not state when the new restaurant is set to open its doors.