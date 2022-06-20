Marshall Street Starbucks to close on June 23

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Starbucks at 177 Marshall Street will permanently close on June 23 at 8 p.m. A statement was posted to the front door of the location.

“We would like to thank you for being part of our store community; you are the heart of who we are at Starbucks,” the statement, circulated on social media, reads. “It has been a great pleasure to connect with you every day.”

The Daily Orange confirmed the closure with an employee. The Starbucks locations at Destiny Mall, DeWitt and Camillus will remain open, according to the statement.

This article will be updated with additional reporting.