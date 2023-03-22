Syracuse native breathes life into the city’s history through TikTok account

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Hoping to highlight the hidden gems and historical homes and properties of Syracuse, David Haas took to Instagram and Facebook about nine years ago to connect with those interested. Now, the Syracuse native has become a regular on TikTok, amassing 257,000 followers.

“If we go back to what I was posting (about seven years ago), a lot of it was just pictures and I was outside of the homes,” Haas said. “Seven years later, I am inside.”

Haas made the TikTok account, @syracusehistory, in 2020. After noticing the popularity of the app, Haas decided to take his stories to another medium to ensure they would be heard and seen. Haas uses the account for the same reasons he uses his Instagram and Facebook: to highlight the many unknown stories of the city and give viewers an opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for Syracuse.

Videos on the TikTok page vary from tours of cheap, old homes in the city to informational videos about the tearing down of Interstate 81. Haas said that some of his most popular videos are usually any that include old photos and artifacts. Oftentimes, Haas will videotape the inside and outside of an old house, following it up by showcasing photos of the families that used to live there.

One of the most popular videos on the TikTok account combines both of those aspects. The video shows an old house on Glahn Street that was for sale last year for only $2,000. As Haas takes viewers through the abandoned rooms of the house, he juxtaposes the images with photos of the past family enjoying time together in those same rooms. This video currently has over 400,000 likes and 2.9 million views.

Haas said that this increased engagement and popularity on the TikTok account has led more community members of Syracuse to offer their properties and ideas to Haas for future videos.

“The page being well-known has opened up a lot of doors for me into homes and buildings. That just would not have been the case before,” Haas said.

Another great aspect of the TikTok page and the other social media accounts is the way that it has encouraged others to speak up for the city, Haas said. Through the Syracuse history accounts, Haas said that the community can really see the value of what is available in the city and understand the importance of maintaining it.

Haas recalled this sense of community translating to his audiences in 2020, when a post he made encouraged people to change the downtown Syracuse welcome sign. As he walked down Genesee Street, Haas snapped a photo of the sign and voiced his opinion on TikTok.

“There was graffiti on it, and I just posted ‘I wish we could have a sign that kind of matched the energy that was taking place downtown,’” Haas said. “In the comments, a whole bunch of people who have the ability to help and make that change said, ‘well let’s do it.’”

In 2021, the old sign was removed and the community is now welcomed to downtown Syracuse with a new sign.

Changes like these are something that Syracuse native Allison Harris says are intriguing to see.

“I follow the Syracuse history page to see all of the history of the city that I have lived in my whole life,” Harris said. “I see super interesting things, like old abandoned houses that were once beautiful and well cared-for homes.”

S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications professor Tula Goenka shared similar sentiments. She has lived here for about 25 years, and as a local, really appreciates Haas’ content.

“I really believe in the cultural and architectural history of Syracuse, and Haas really does a good job at highlighting that,” Goenka said.

Haas said he never thought the TikTok page would become so big, but has been happy with the positive comments and engagements he receives on the app.

With TikTok being a popular site for college-aged people, Haas said that this also gives the account an opportunity to reach SU students who may not know much about the city around them.

Sophomore Ashley Moran said she has followed the Instagram and TikTok page for that exact reason.

“Syracuse is a completely new place to me. I don’t know much about the area aside from what is right on campus, and I know the campus is so drastically different from the reality of the neighborhoods,” Moran said. “It feels great to go to an account that is bringing some awareness to the community. It makes me feel educated, even just a little bit.”

Haas added how the Instagram page feels like mainly locals engage and follow with the account, whereas the TikTok account reaches people who may be as familiar with the city. Thus, Haas said he is working to steer new and returning audiences to the right direction and really highlight the interesting facts and positive aspects of the city.

This introduction to the city is something Haas says college students can really benefit from. He added that students can use the Syracuse history accounts to better understand the city past the campus.

“I hope that the page introduces them to this city and encourages them to get out and about and learn more about this community that they’re spending four years in, and hopefully get involved and potentially stay here long-term,” Haas said.