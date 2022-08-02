SU buys properties on South Crouse Avenue, including Varsity Pizza’s

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University purchased several properties along South Crouse Avenue last month, including Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s Pub, a university official confirmed Tuesday.

SU acquired 732-40, 742, 746 and 802 South Crouse Ave. in the $12 million deal, said Sarah Scalese, the senior associate vice president for university communications. The businesses located on the properties will not change despite the new property ownership. Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s Pub management will also remain the same, syracuse.com reported.

In 2021, SU also acquired The Marshall, an apartment complex across the street from both Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s Pub. The university bought the complex for nearly $70 million.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.