Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic earn All-American honors from Inside Lacrosse

Syracuse’s Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic were named All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse. Curry earned a second-team All-American nod while Dordevic was an honorable mention.

Dordevic, now a three-time All-American, led the Orange in points (59) and goals (47). Curry, now a four-time All-American, was second in points (53) and goals (34). Both players were also All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections.

A day after the end of SU’s 2022 season, Dordevic announced he was entering the transfer portal to use his sixth and final season of eligibility. He shifted from midfield to attack this season, and his 47 goals this season marked the 13th-most in SU history for a single season. He’s yet to announce where he’ll be transferring.

Curry was selected 13th overall in the Premier Lacrosse League draft by Atlas Lacrosse Club. He was one of just two players in Orange history to be named a three-time captain.

After five years with the Orange, Curry surpassed his father — Hall of Fame midfielder Todd Curry — on SU’s all-time goal-scorers list. The feat took place during the fourth quarter of Curry’s final game where he scored twice to jump into seventh in career goals for Syracuse midfielders (94 goals).

Curry’s second-team honor placed him behind first-team midfielders Sam Handley (Penn), Graham Bundy Jr. (Georgetown) and Jonathan Donville (Maryland).

Dordevic was the first SU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Standout freshman Matteo Corsi, faceoff specialist Jack Savage and attack Mikey Berkman have since followed by entering the portal. Syracuse added its first player from the transfer portal last week: Denver attack Alex Simmons.