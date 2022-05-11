Denver attack Alex Simmons reportedly transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse has reportedly added Alex Simmons from Denver, according to Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders. The attack and midfielder entered the transfer portal on Monday, seeking a graduate transfer after four seasons with Denver.

He’s the first player the Orange have added from the transfer portal this offseason.

Simmons was ranked the No. 16 prospect in the Class of 2018 by Inside Lacrosse. He started every game during the 2022 season, notching 30 goals and 15 assists, both of which were the third-most on the team. Last season, he had 31 goals and 14 assists despite missing the first three games.

Simmons, an Ontario, Canada native, will play for SU head coach Gary Gait, a Victoria, British Columbia native. Simmons will also play alongside Ontario-native Owen Hiltz — both attended Culver Military Academy (Indiana).

He could potentially start next season alongside Hiltz, who missed 2022 due to injury, and incoming freshman Joey Spallina. The Orange also have standout freshman Jackson Birtwistle, who’s listed as a midfielder but played some attack this season.

SU had four noteworthy players enter the transfer portal to leave SU this offseason, including leading scorer Tucker Dordevic, freshman midfielder Matteo Corsi, attack Mikey Berkman and faceoff specialist Jack Savage.