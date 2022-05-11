Freshman Matteo Corsi enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse freshman midfielder Matteo Corsi has entered the transfer portal, according to a source close to him. The news was first reported by Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders via Twitter.

Corsi was a standout young player during the 2022 season, primed to become a key component of Syracuse’s future. He played in 12 of 14 games and notched five goals and two assists. His minutes increased as the season went on due to injuries to Griffin Cook. Corsi earned his first career start against Notre Dame in April, but did not play during SU’s season finale against the Fighting Irish in May.

The freshman likely could’ve had a starting role during the 2023 season — starting midfielder Brendan Curry was drafted into the Premier Lacrosse League on Tuesday night, leaving Corsi, Cook and fellow freshman Tyler Cordes in the midfield.

Corsi joins Syracuse’s leading scorer Tucker Dordevic, faceoff specialist Jack Savage and attack Mikey Berkman in the transfer portal.

Former Syracuse player and Hall of Famer Tom Marechek, the director of lacrosse operations at IMG, played a role in helping Corsi get recruited at SU. Corsi was primarily an attack before college but shifted to midfield this season due to injuries.

Corsi, a Plymouth, Michigan native, played at Detroit Catholic Central (Michigan) High School, The Hill Academy (Ontario, Canada) and IMG Academy (Florida) before arriving at Syracuse. Now, the versatile offensive player will look for a new school once again.