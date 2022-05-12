Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic named to All-ACC Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic were both named to the 18-man All-ACC Lacrosse Team earlier on Thursday.

Dordevic entered the transfer portal on May 2, after Syracuse’s 18-11 loss to Notre Dame in its season-finale. He led Syracuse in goals and points this year.

Dordevic was also named a semifinalist for the Tewaaraton Award, an annual award given to the top player in college lacrosse. This season, he’s been the most consistent player for the Orange, recording a goal in every single game and scoring at least five goals in five matchups.

Dordevic started all 15 games as a true freshman, the most starts by an SU true freshman offensive player in a decade. He missed 271 days after two surgeries on his right foot and redshirted the 2019 season before reestablishing himself in 2020. By 2021, Dordevic ranked fourth on the team in points and goals.

The fifth-year player is from Portland, Oregon, a non-lacrosse hotbed, but still ascended to one of Syracuse’s best players. He’ll be one of the top prospects in the transfer portal this offseason.

This season, he scored an electrifying backwards, between-the-legs goal in Syracuse’s upset win over Duke. He scored a career-high six goals — and a career-high nine points — against Stony Brook this year, too.

Curry was drafted into the PLL at the 13th overall pick by Atlas earlier this week. He played at Syracuse for five seasons, passing his father, Todd Curry, on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list in the Orange’s final game against Notre Dame.

“Probably one of the coolest moments of my life, being able to look up at him,” Curry said. “He’s the reason I’m here at Syracuse, he’s the reason why I’m wearing this number and he’s taught me everything I know about the game.”

Inside Lacrosse named Curry a midseason All-American, as he led Syracuse in assists with 19 while trailing only Tucker Dordevic with 34 goals. Curry said that every season at Syracuse had its little “twists” to it, with the pandemic particularly ending a 2020 5-0 run in which Curry was a part of Syracuse’s nation-leading midfield line that scored nearly 11 points per game.

Curry erupted into Syracuse’s starting rotation as a freshman in 2018, appearing in all 15 games on the team’s first-line midfield. He notched 17 points for the season with ten goals and seven assists, improving that point total to 33 the following season.

In four of his five seasons at SU, Curry was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, becoming a team captain for the last three years.