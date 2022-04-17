Cheyenne McEvans joins Syracuse as 3rd transfer from Buffalo

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Buffalo guard Cheyenne McEvans has transferred to Syracuse, per World Exposure Report. She’s the fifth incoming transfer since Felisha Legette-Jack was named Syracuse’s head coach, and the third former Buffalo player to join her former coach.

“We have a leader who coaches us on a daily basis. To follow in her footsteps is just amazing,” McEvans said at Legette-Jack’s jersey retirement ceremony last November.

In two seasons at Buffalo, McEvans started in 30 of 34 games. McEvans was named to the Mid-American Conference’s All-Freshman team in 2020-21, where she ranked second on the Bulls in points per game with 11.5 and recorded 16 double-figure games.

Her sophomore season was shortened due to a season-ending lower body injury sustained in early January. The Detroit native scored a season-high 16 points against Princeton on Dec. 14, 2021, and recorded a second-most eight rebounds against Syracuse, when the two teams faced in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November.

McEvans’ addition brings Syracuse’s active roster total to 10 and becomes the fifth Buffalo coach or player Legette-Jack has brought to Syracuse, joining former Bulls teammates Saniaa Wilson and Georgia Woolley and coaches Khyreed Carter and Kristen Sharkey.

“She’s just a phenomenal woman,” McEvans said regarding her initial decision to play for Legette-Jack. “It was about her present self now and the things that she still believes in. She still has confidence about the game, she still has passion behind her. Knowing her past as well, it’s just an amazing story, so it makes you want to gravitate towards her amazing story.”