Former Buffalo freshmen Saniaa Wilson, Georgia Woolley transfer to Syracuse

Former Buffalo freshmen Saniaa Wilson and Georgia Woolley have transferred to Syracuse, joining new SU — and former Bulls — head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. They are the first two incoming transfers ahead of the 2022-23 season, joining the Orange after a run to the NCAA Tournament and a Middle Atlantic Conference Championship.

In her first collegiate season, Wilson appeared in 14 games without registering a start. She didn’t make her first appearance of the season until Jan. 29. The native of Rochester, New York, averaged 3.6 points per game and 4.4 rebounds during that stretch. Wilson recorded a double-double in points and rebounds on Feb. 5 against Central Michigan with 10 and 13, respectively.

Woolley, the reigning MAC Freshman of the Year, joins Syracuse after making 24 starts in her rookie season and registering the second-most 3-pointers for the Bulls with 51. She also ranked second on Buffalo in total points scored with 497. In the MAC Championship, the native of Brisbane, Australia, scored 29 points against Ball State, helping lead the Bulls to a four-point win and an NCAA Tournament berth as a No. 13 seed.

Four players from the 2021-22 Syracuse roster announced their decision to enter the transfer portal, including Chrislyn Carr and Christianna Carr — two consistent starters from last season — along with Julianna Walker and Priscilla Williams, who started all but one game during her freshman season in the 2020-21 season.

Wilson and Woolley join a Syracuse roster that has just five active returning players from the 2021-22 season, when the Orange finished 11-18 overall. Buffalo’s leading scorer, Dyaisha Fair, recently announced her decision to enter the transfer portal amid Legette-Jack’s arrival in Syracuse. Fair ranked fourth nationally in points per game with 23.4.