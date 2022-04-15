Syracuse adds transfers Olivia Owens, Kyra Wood

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse announced the addition of transfers Olivia Owens and Kyra Wood, both from New York state. The two players add height to a roster lacking size following the transfer of Priscilla Williams. Both Owens and Wood will have immediate eligibility.

“We are so excited to have two New Yorkers come home,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “We are addressing our needs for post players.”

Owens, who’s 6-foot-4, comes to the Orange after two seasons with Kentucky where she appeared in 53 games, starting 14 of them. She averaged 3.7 points per game and 2.9 rebounds a game over her two seasons with the Wildcats. Owens also finished her career at UK shooting 43.5% from the field.

Before coming to Kentucky, Owens spent her freshman year at Maryland, where she played in 16 games before missing her sophomore season due to medical reasons. Owens ranked as the No. 34 overall recruit in the class of 2018 and was the No. 5 post player that year. In the press release, Legette-Jack said that this is the third time she’d recruited Owens.

Wood, from Buffalo, New York, appeared in 25 of 28 games in her only season for Temple. She ranked second on the team in blocked shots (29) and averaged 3.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.

“Kyra is also an incredible student and a fantastic post player who will bring length, speed and athleticism to our program,” Legette-Jack said. “This is the second time I have recruited Kyra.”

