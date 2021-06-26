4-star forward Justin Taylor commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse boosted its Class of 2022 by securing a commitment from Justin Taylor — a four-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports — on Friday. The 6-foot-6 small forward from St. Anne’s-Belfield is ranked as the third-best prospect in Virginia and No. 84 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

During Taylor’s junior year, St. Anne’s-Belfield’s 2020-21 season was canceled despite hopes to play a condensed schedule, but as a sophomore, Taylor averaged 15.4 points per game while also adding 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He shot 36% from the field that year, down eight percentage points from 2018-19, and his 3-point shooting dipped from 47% to 34% while his 2-point shooting remained the same.

Taylor played for Team Takeover this spring, averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game during the season.

The Charlottesville, Virginia native is the second member of the Class of 2022 to commit to SU’s men’s basketball program, joining Kamari Lands — the No. 24 prospect and No. 7 small forward nationally — who committed in April. Five-star Dior Johnson had previously committed to SU, but he announced in November that he’d reopened his commitment and announced recently his intent to join Oregon’s program.

That left Lands as the new piece to open Syracuse’s next recruiting cycle, and now Taylor joins him. Taylor completed official visits to Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Indiana, as well as an additional unofficial trip to Virginia Tech. He announced earlier in the week that he’d make his decision on Saturday night, and his decision gives the Orange a future piece to work with in their guard rotation.