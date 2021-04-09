Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy will speak at UU Q&A on April 23

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

“Schitt’s Creek” star and co-creator Dan Levy will speak at a University Union Q&A on April 23.

The event will start at 8 p.m. and will include both a moderated and audience Q&A. The event is open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff and will be held on UU’s ‘Cuse Activities page.

Before Levy co-created the critically acclaimed TV show “Schitt’s Creek” with his father, Eugene Levy — who also stars in the Canadian comedy — the actor co-hosted for MTV Canada’s “MTV Live.” Levy also made a brief appearance in teen drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation” before starting Not a Real Company Productions with three others in 2013.

Levy’s production company would go on to produce “Schitt’s Creek.” The show details a wealthy family who loses all of their money and moves into a rundown motel in the town of Schitt’s Creek. The series also has been lauded for breaking stereotypes about sexuality.

The show aired its sixth and final season last year and was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards in 2020, of which it won nine. For its final season, the show also won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. The actor and writer recently hosted “Saturday Night Live” in February and acted in the 2020 rom-com “Happiest Season.”

Students, faculty and staff can RSVP to the Q&A by signing into UU’s ‘Cuse Activities page. For accommodations, attendees can reach out to UU’s Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com.