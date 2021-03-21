Charli XCX gets real during livestreamed Q&A and concert with students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Writing “How I’m Feeling Now” was Charli XCX’s form of therapy during the pandemic. Her most recent album made her feel like she has a purpose in the music industry, and she’s proud of what she learned through making it.

“It was a way of dealing with the sudden stillness that we’ve all been forced into,” said the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison.

The pop star joined Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students on Sunday night for University Union’s second STEMS concert event — a masterclass-style event where audience members can interact with the artists. The prerecorded concert was streamed via UU’s ‘Cuse Activities page.

The virtual concert began with a brief introduction and Q&A moderated by SU sophomore Jordyn Pegues. Charli discussed her creative process, how she deals with writer’s block and what she misses about concerts.

Charli misses all of it: the atmosphere, hearing the crowd from backstage, the out-of-body experience of (performing?) and “the palpable energy between me and the audience,” she said.

The artist and Pegues also discussed women’s empowerment and Charli’s journey with social activism.

Charli talked about how she supports and wants to uplift other female artists by encouraging music collaborations. The LGBTQ community was also there to embrace her as an artist during challenging times when she was ready to give up, Charli said.

“I owe so much to the LGBTQ+ community,” Charli said.

Her greatest influences have always been her friends and her collaborators, Charli said. She writes from her experiences and is often inspired by the people who have an effect on her life, who trigger emotions and a story that she wants to tell.

While answering questions from students, Charli admitted that she can be bad at self-care. But starting therapy and taking time away from technology was beneficial to her mental health, she said.

After the Q&A, UU switched the screen over to Charli’s pre-recorded concert. The stage was dark with flashing white-and-blue strobe lights.

Performing solo, Charli sang her 2012 hit with Icona Pop, “I Love It” and No Rome’s latest release, “Spinning,” which features Charli and The 1975. The visuals of her performance read “Charli” in a pink graffiti-like font that rotated and moved around the black screen.

Jumping and dancing around the stage wearing a black cropped jacket and tan biker shorts, Charli sang her songs back-to-back. She kept up her energy throughout the show, whipping her ponytail and dancing across the stage.

The concert ran for about 25 minutes, and Charli closed with another throwback hit, “Boom Clap.” Charli closed out strong and thanked SU for hosting her.

Shortly after the concert, UU held a small press conference with Charli, and she spoke about what she has learned about her identity over the last year.

She has learned a lot about how she has trouble switching off and could be classified as a workaholic. She said that she tends to hide behind her work when she doesn’t want to focus on other problems in her life. But she’s learned that she loves and needs music and for her collaborators to feel good.

“I guess that is what I’ve learned about my identity — that I’m a bit unstable, but I love music,” Charli said.