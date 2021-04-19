Lucy Blu Island Bar and Club takes over former DJ’s Marshall Street location

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Lucy Blu Island Bar and Club will take over the former location of DJ’s on The Hill.

Orange Crate Brewing Company, a nearby bar, will operate Lucy Blu. Ellena Scheibel, an employee at Orange Crate, said that the new location will be a tiki-bar style nightclub. Earlier this month, a sign for the new bar was installed on the building that used to house DJ’s.

The interior has been remodeled, as have the kitchens and bathrooms, Scheibel said. The layout will be similar to DJ’s, she said.

Orange Crate opened a new location on South Crouse Avenue in 2017 after its original building was demolished to make way for The Marshall, a luxury student apartment complex.

DJ’s first opened in 2011. In January 2020, the bar pleaded not guilty to charges from the New York State Liquor Authority that it refused to admit people without a college ID.

DJ’s had permanently closed by September, though it is unclear if the liquor authority charges were a factor, according to CitrusTV News.

Scheibel said she is not sure when Lucy Blu will open, but the loose goal is to be operational by graduation 2021, which is the weekend of May 22.