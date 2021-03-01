Five Guys joins Hungry Chuck’s, other businesses in The Marshall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Five Guys will join Hungry Chuck’s and other businesses in the luxury student apartment complex The Marshall.

The fast-food burger chain and Hungry Chuck’s, a bar that was demolished in 2017, plan to open at the student apartment complex next to the Marshall Square Mall, just outside Syracuse University’s campus.

The apartment complex opened in September 2018 with a first floor reserved for commercial use. Several businesses on South Crouse Avenue, including the original Hungry Chuck’s and the original Funk N’ Waffles, were demolished to build the complex. Orange Crate Brewing Company, a popular bar among students, was also demolished in the project but later reopened on the same block.

It’s unclear when Five Guys is set to open, though a permit on the building confirmed the restaurant’s plans for the new location, according to CNYCentral. The chain currently has locations in Fairmount and DeWitt, both nearly a 15-minute drive from campus.

Hungry Chuck’s, formerly a popular student bar, plans to reopen in time for the start of the fall 2021 semester, according to Syracuse.com.

Before the bar closed, many SU students took to social media using the hashtag #SaveChucks to express their discontent. Steve Thoebald, the bar’s owner, announced plans to reopen Hungry Chuck’s in April, saying he had hoped to reopen in late 2020. The reopening was slightly delayed due to the pandemic, Syracuse.com reported.

The property where Hungry Chuck’s was originally located sold for $2.5 million.

Fives Guys and Hungry Chuck’s will join Kung Fu Tea, a bubble tea chain that has already opened a location in The Marshall. Kung Fu Tea announced plans to open inside The Marshall in December 2018.

Kung Fu Tea is the third bubble tea shop to open near Marshall Street, following Unique Tea House and Feng Cha Tea House. Its closest location to SU previously was in Destiny USA in Syracuse.

The take-out tea restaurant, headquartered in New York City, has more than 30 locations across New York state, according to its website. The chain has locations across the country as well as in Canada, Australia and Vietnam, and offers milk tea, punch, slush and other seasonal drinks.

The three eateries are around the corner from Marshall Street, where many restaurants — including Chipotle, Insomnia Cookies and Starbucks — operate.