Tiana Mangakahia opens up about illustrious career at Syracuse

Despite missing an entire season battling with breast cancer, Tiana Mangakahia finished her Syracuse career as the program’s all-time leader in assists. In this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, we exclusively talk with Mangakahia about her historic career at SU and what lies ahead in the WNBA.

Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Nick Luttrell is a contributing producer, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer. Listen on Apple Podcasts:

