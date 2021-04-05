The adjustments CNY high schools are making before spring football

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Central New York high schools returned to the football field after canceling its fall seasons in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, we talk with Fayetteville-Manlius High School football head coach Dan Sullivan about the struggles of fielding a full team. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

