SU’s Emily Hawryschuk to return for 6th year after season-ending ACL injury

Syracuse All-American attack Emily Hawryschuk will be returning for her sixth year of eligibility, she announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Hawryschuk tore her ACL during practice after Syracuse’s season opener against Loyola, in which she scored four goals and notched one assist. She’s been sidelined since.

“I couldn’t imagine finishing out my collegiate career anywhere else but here with my Orange family.” Hawryschuk said in her announcement. “Until then, I will continue to do everything in my power to make my team stronger and more successful.”

In her 2020 season, Hawryschuk ranked second in the country in goals (39) and fifth in the country in points (46). In her senior season, she was named to the Tewaaraton Watch List and earned first team All-American honors for the second consecutive season. Inside Lacrosse named her the second-best collegiate lacrosse player in the nation among both men’s and women’s teams. She was also the Orange’s leading scorer in 2018 and 2019.

Before her injury, Hawryschuk was on pace to surpass Syracuse’s all-time goal record (260) this season. Her sixth year of eligibility was granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

The No. 3 Orange are 11-1 overall and have won 10 games without Hawryschuk. Syracuse takes on No. 4 Boston College in the Carrier Dome this week as part of a doubleheader.