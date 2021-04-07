Syracuse cancels May 8 game against Utah

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s matchup with Utah, originally scheduled for May 8, has been canceled, the team announced Wednesday. The team did not specify a reason for the cancelation and added they don’t currently have plans to reschedule a home game on that date.

The game was originally scheduled to be the Orange’s final game of the regular season and would be played in the Carrier Dome. Now, they’ll play their final two games on the road against Virginia and Notre Dame on April 21 and May 1, respectively.

Syracuse’s season schedule now includes 11 games with five nonconference opponents. The Orange play UAlbany on Thursday for their final nonconference game of the season. After that, they welcome No. 3 North Carolina to the Dome on April 17 for SU’s last home game.

The Atlantic Coast Conference will not have a tournament this season, so the regular season champion also be crowned conference championship. Syracuse currently sits in last place in the conference at 4-3, while Duke is the only remaining undefeated team at 10-0.

SU is still ranked No. 9 by Inside Lacrosse, putting all five ACC teams in the top nine teams in the country, along with No. 2 Maryland, No. 5 Denver, No. 7 Lehigh and No. 8 Rutgers.

If the Orange did qualify for the NCAA tournament, they could potentially have three weeks without a game. The NCAA quarterfinals begin March 22 with Notre Dame and Hofstra as host sites.