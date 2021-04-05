SU drops to No. 9 in weekly Inside Lacrosse poll, tied for lowest of season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse dropped five spots to No. 9 in this week’s rankings, tied for the Orange’s lowest ranking of the season. SU lost 18-11 against then-No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

The Fighting Irish since moved up to No. 4, trading places with SU following their blowout victory. The loss marked the first time that head coach John Desko’s team has been defeated in back-to-back conference games since 2016, which also came against the same two opponents (Duke and Notre Dame).

The Orange’s defense collapsed in the second quarter, allowing a 9-2 run by the Fighting Irish and a lead that UND never relinquished. Attack Pat Kavanagh finished with four goals and five assists against SU’s defense, including a two-minute span in the fourth quarter where he picked out Will Yorke three consecutive times for three consecutive goals. UND dominated the faceoff X and the ground ball battle, winning 23-9 and 45-20, respectively.

Syracuse’s offense managed just 24 total possessions, and scored what Desko called a surprisingly efficient 11 goals. “As crazy as it sounds, we probably didn’t play that bad offensively for the amount of time we had the ball,” Desko said postgame.

North Carolina and Maryland switched places after then-No. 2 UNC lost to No. 1 Duke on Thursday in overtime. Syracuse plays Albany in a short week on Thursday, and then will face the No. 3 Tar Heels next Saturday in the Dome, the first game where fans from the general public will be allowed.