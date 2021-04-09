Syracuse women’s track wins 3 races at Ocean State Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s track won three races at the Ocean State Invitational on Friday. Freshman Kennedy Tarley won the women’s 800-meter in her Syracuse debut, Abigail Spiers won the women’s mile, and Justus Holden-Betts took first place in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

In the women’s 400-meter, Tarley (59.26) took first place, while junior Lily Worden (1:03.10) and sophomore Mariana McManus (1:05.96) followed in 9th and 10th. Tarley narrowly beat out Providence’s Caroline Stolbof to win the competition by .26 seconds.

The Orange women continued to excel in the women’s mile. Abigail Spiers (4:50.25) won the race, Emma Eastman (4:57.31) followed behind taking fifth place. Kayli Jones (5:18.51) and Keiana Mitchell (5:32.23) also finished in the top 15. Justus Holden Betts (10:44.94) won the women’s 3,000 steeplechase by almost nine seconds.

In the men’s 800-meter, sophomore James Proctor (2:05.86) finished 7th and last in his first race in over a year. Syracuse entered junior Bearett Tarris, but Tarris did not start in the women’s 800-meter. It was set to be Tarris’ first outdoor race for Syracuse since transferring from the Colorado School of Mines in 2019.

The competition continued with the men’s mile, where freshman Kevin Robertson (4:18.71) placed ninth. For the men’s 5,000-meter, freshman Gabriel Planty (14:38.08) placed 7th while sophomore Matthew Dragon (15:42.98) struggled with a last place finish.

For the women’s 5,000-meter race, freshman Reilly Zink (17:04.93) paced Orange runners, placing 7th. Senior Emma Wilson (18:14.66) took 12th place and Elizabeth Cultra (19:32.68) took 18th.

Syracuse’s sprinters return to the track tomorrow at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational.