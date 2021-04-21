Nearly two-thirds of SU students are fully vaccinated

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

About two-thirds of the Syracuse University student body is fully vaccinated, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced at a University Senate meeting Wednesday.

SU’s online database has recorded that more than 66% of students have completed their full vaccine series, and the university believes that more students have yet to upload documentation, Syverud said. More than 67% of SU faculty and staff who are eligible for benefits have either been fully vaccinated or received their first dose, he said.

New York state opened up vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 years old or older — including SU students, faculty and staff residing in the state — at the beginning of April. SU has also been administering vaccines through the Barnes Center at The Arch. Students who receive the vaccine off campus must upload documentation to the Barnes Center’s patient portal.

SU expects to be able to relax certain restrictions as public health conditions improve and vaccines are more widely distributed, Syverud said. The university reopened in-person dining on Monday after it was shut down in March following a spike in cases in residence halls.

“We expect to be able to continue relaxing some restrictions as public health indicators improve,” Syverud said. “Our circumstances at SU, as a result, compare favorably to the vast majority of our peers.”

The university will expect anyone accessing campus over the summer to be vaccinated by June 1 and for all students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccine before the fall semester. Many other universities have announced similar requirements, Syverud said.

“The data shows that the vaccines are safe and very effective,” he said. “This is how we will proceed.”

Syverud also spoke about SU’s plans for commencement. SU has announced that it will hold three in-person ceremonies in the Carrier Dome with about 5,000 people at each ceremony. Students can invite up to two guests and must indicate whether they will participate in person by the end of the week.

The university will update students, faculty and staff with more details after it has collected the responses.

“We are grateful that the state of New York has expanded access so that we are able to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in the stadium next month,” he said.