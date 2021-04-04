Lawmakers continue calls for Cuomo to resign following harassment allegations

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

At least 10 women have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment and sexual assault that took place over the past few years.

Most of the accusers have worked for Cuomo within the past two to three years or met the governor at a social function. The allegations range from asking inappropriate questions to initiating unwanted physical contact.

State and national lawmakers have called for Cuomo’s resignation, and some key Democrats are calling for his impeachment for the allegations and for underreporting COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

Here’s a timeline of sexual assault allegations against Cuomo and responses from key lawmakers:



Advertisement

The first allegations

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide in Cuomo’s office, was the first woman to come forward. She announced on Twitter in December that Cuomo had “sexually harassed (her) for years.” Boylan later detailed her accusations in a Medium post published Feb. 24.

Three days after Boylan published her Medium post, Cuomo’s former executive assistant, Charlotte Bennett, said that Cuomo had also asked her inappropriate questions about dating and her sex life.

A third woman, Anna Ruch, came forward in March and said that Cuomo harassed her at a wedding in September 2019. An image from the wedding shows Ruch looking uncomfortable after Cuomo used both his hands to grab the side of her face.

After Cuomo responded to the initial allegations, additional women alleging misconduct have come forward.

Current aide Alyssa McGrath most recently came forward on March 19 with allegations against the governor. She is the first current aide to come forward with allegations against Cuomo.

Cuomo responds

A day after Bennett’s claims, Cuomo’s office issued a public statement apologizing for making Bennett and Boylan feel uncomfortable but denying allegations of sexual harassment.

More stories on the sexual assault allegations against Cuomo:

Cuomo acknowledged that he was aware of some of his behaviors and said, “at work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny.”

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said, according to the statement.

Lawmakers respond

Numerous state and federal lawmakers have called on Cuomo to resign amid the allegations.

At least 12 New York Democratic members of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerry Nadler, have called on Cuomo to resign. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), have also joined the call for Cuomo to step down, as has State Sen. Rachel May (D-Syracuse).

Several lawmakers, including Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, have said they support an investigation into Cuomo but did not call for his resignation.

Two weeks ago, President Joe Biden said that Cuomo should step down if New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation found these allegations to be true.

More than 55 Democratic state lawmakers have released a statement asking for Cuomo to resign, according to the New York Post. If Cuomo were to step down or be removed from office, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Syracuse University graduate, would take his place.