2-day pop-up market helps establish local Black-owned businesses

The bustling atmosphere at The McCarthy Mercantile in downtown Syracuse on Saturday resembled the days before the pandemic, where shopping on the weekends allowed for conversations.

Staff members at the Black Creatives and Culture Market took temperatures and gave each shopper a blue wristband. Customers were directed downstairs where they shopped around, talked to vendors — specifically those from 10 Black-owned businesses — and exchanged small talk with others as a DJ played music.

“We just think that it’s important to buy Black and provide a space for these Black creatives to sell their work, especially during COVID to get some extra money,” said Jaleel Campbell, the co-founder of the Black Artist Collective.

The Black Creatives and Culture Market is the product of the collaboration among the Black Artist Collective, the Creators Lounge and The McCarthy Mercantile. The McCarthy Mercantile hosted the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday.

The market aimed to provide financial opportunities to small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. Indaria Jones, CEO and founder of the Creators Lounge, said the pandemic hurt Black business owners because not only was it difficult to sell products, but getting relief funding was difficult, too.

Jaleel Campbell thinks it’s important to “buy Black” and provide spaces like the Black Creatives and Culture Market to sell their work. Wendy Wang | Staff Photographer

Hosting the market this weekend also provided customers an opportunity to learn about the vendors and help Black-owned businesses establish themselves in the community, Campbell said.

The event was held right after Black History Month, and the organizers hope to remind everyone in the Syracuse community that the month-long celebration is not the only time that Black history can be celebrated.

“We don’t need Black History Month to have a special cultural market down here,” said Michael John Heagerty, who founded Wildflowers Armory and provided The McCarthy Mercantile space for the market. “Black History is American history. And it’s time that we celebrate it all the time, every month.”

The sentiment of buying local and supporting small businesses in this time of crisis is what drew many vendors and customers to the market.

Janisha Smith, owner of CJ’s Creative Candles, said she supports businesses owned by local Black creatives and that it’s important to give them business to build up the local economy. These businesses, like hers, have taken a hit due to the pandemic, and the market gave them a space to sell their products.

“I’m really all about supporting local and building our local economy right now because I took a hit with COVID,” Smith said. “So that really kind of prompted me to come out today and set up shop.”

The market provided customers a space to meet vendors in-person, something that has been lacking during the pandemic. Wendy Wang | Staff Photographer

Given that the pandemic has forced many businesses to go online, many vendors like Smith prefer in-person shopping. The market offered the opportunity for vendors to interact with customers and advertise their products in a physical space.

Kahs Hills, owner of 210 Teas, also enjoyed vending in person with customers and said the market was “phenomenal.” Similarly to Smith, Hills benefited from being able to show customers her teas in person rather than relying on people finding 210 Teas online.

The event organizers used equipment like air filters and followed COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of the space, Heagerty said.

The event gave a space for shoppers to support and get to know local businesses. Customer Laiza Semidey said she felt good to have the opportunity to spend money on Black businesses. Over a year into the pandemic, the market was a welcoming place to meet people and shop.

“Everyone is happy, you feel it in the air that it just feels good to be out,” Semidey said.