Letters to the Editor

Food insecurity is violence. A recent article published in The Daily Orange, “Food insecurity, demand on SU pantries rise due to pandemic’s financial tolls,” has laid bare the expected increase of on-campus food pantry usage in the wake of COVID-19. The resulting job shortage and wage reduction post-pandemic will be the catalyst for an increase in student usage of the campus’ two food pantries.

I find it heinous that, as I walk through campus and see millions of dollars spent on steel and sport, including $118 million on Carrier Dome renovations, food insecurity is even a possibility in this community. I applaud the previous Student Association donation of $10,000 in rollover funds toward the on-campus food pantries.

However, when is it that we begin to expect the university itself to support the basic human right to food? We saw an egregious disrespect of the right to food just months ago when students, faculty and staff participated in a peaceful protest in Crouse-Hinds Hall. The university prevented the delivery of basic food items to protesters numerous times in an attempt to starve them out of the building. These actions were refuted by the university under a mask of public safety.

Now we face this newly presented dilemma: a complete lack of overall regard for something so justifiably needed. When will Syracuse University permanently add serious funding to these food distribution resources? There should be no shortage, just as no student in this community should ever worry where their next meal will come from again.

Peter K. Humphreys

Advertisement

Grants & Contracts Assistant

Office of Sponsored Programs

Syracuse University