Here are the pros and cons of each presidential candidate

Most people think Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump suck. They might have some redeeming qualities, but voters can feel between a rock and a hard place when they enter the booth on Nov. 8th.

I had to figure out a way to make a decision for myself as well. So, I did what I do for all my major decisions and wrote down the pros and cons of each. So, in case you’re still not sure how to separate the two, this might help.

Hillary Clinton

Pro: Former First Lady of the USA.

Con: Former First Lady of Bill Clinton.

Pro: Visited 112 countries as Secretary of State.

Con: Took a ton of vacations.

Pro: Fought for women’s rights.

Con: Fought four women, right?

Pro: Has support of all the former living presidents.

Con: Doesn’t have the support of the dead ones.

Pro: Will shatter the glass ceiling as first president.

Con: Broken ceiling.

Donald Trump

Pro: Not politically correct.

Con: Not correct politically.

Pro: Wants to stand up to China.

Con: Doesn’t want to use ping-pong to do it.

Pro: Wants to build a wall to keep Mexicans out.

Con: If elected, they’ll stay out anyway.

Pro: Doesn’t take special interest money.

Con: Because nobody special is interested.

Pro: Can get us out of hairy situations.

Con: Does that with a comb every morning.

Josh Feinblatt is a sophomore television, radio and film major. You can follow him on Twitter @josh_is_fein or reach him at jfeinbla@syr.edu