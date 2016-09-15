Q&A with South Florida beat writer Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times

Syracuse (1-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) looks to avenge one of its worst losses from last season when South Florida (2-0) visits the Carrier Dome on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. USF beat writer Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times answers five questions about Saturday’s matchup between SU and the Bulls for The Daily Orange.

The Daily Orange: Should we expect similar domination from Marlon Mack as he had against Syracuse last year?

Joey Knight: Mack missed last week’s game against Northern Illinois after spending the first part of the week undergoing a concussion protocol. He has practiced in a full-contact jersey this week, so I’d expect him to be at or near full strength. His second-level burst from last season, when he toasted the Orange for 184 yards, is intact. Now, that’s accompanied by a better understanding of his linemen’s blocking schemes/tendencies.

The D.O.: What do Willie Taggart and Co. seem to be most worried about heading into Saturday?

J.K.: I don’t believe they’re necessarily worried about anything, but Taggart has made a point to indicate his team won’t see the same Syracuse defense that was humiliated by Louisville. It’s no secret some — but not all — of the Cardinals Madden-esque numbers were the result of Syracuse mistakes in the secondary. Bulls coaches believe those mistakes will get cleaned up.

The D.O.: What has been the most surprising aspect of USF’s two blowout wins thus far?

J.K.: No real surprises. This is a group that returned every significant offensive skill player—- and nearly every significant defensive skill guy — from a team that won seven of its last nine games in 2015. This nucleus already has spent a year ingrained in the “Gulf Coast Offense” (spread, zone-read scheme) and 4-2-5 “Bull Shark” defense. They’re confident they can play with anyone on their schedule when they execute properly.

The D.O.: How equipped to handle one of the fastest offense’s in the country is the Bulls’ defense?

J.K.: We’ll find out just how equipped USF is on Saturday. The Bulls are well aware how quickly Syracuse likes to get a play off. Plain and simple, a big emphasis has been placed this week on the defense just getting lined up. Depth isn’t a great concern; USF plays a lot of guys. Question is, how frequently will they be able to substitute at the Orange’s breakneck pace?

The D.O.: Who is one X-factor for USF that may not appear high up on Syracuse’s scouting chart?

J.K.: Striker Nate Godwin. A senior who entered the year with 28 career starts at free safety, Godwin moved to striker (i.e. nickel back) in the 4-2-5 over the spring, but was slowed greatly by a lingering hamstring injury and lost his starting job. Now, first-teamer Khalid McGee (ankle) is a bit banged up. Godwin has proven productive in the past and could be a factor in slowing down the Orange offense.