Around the ACC: Your guide to Week 3 in ACC football

The first top 10 matchup of the college football season features two ACC teams this week. Here’s a preview of all the ACC action for the weekend.

No. 2 Florida State (2-0) at No. 10 Louisville (2-0)

In a game that not only features two of the best teams in the country, two Heisman candidates will square off in the highly touted matchup of the week. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has accounted for 13 touchdowns in just two games this season. Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, who was out with injury when the Seminoles visited Syracuse last year, is averaging more than five yards per carry and scored two touchdowns last week in limited action.

Game time: Noon

TV: ABC

Betting line: FSU -1.5

SU week opponent: The Orange lost to the Cardinals last week and play the Seminoles on Nov. 19.

No. 5 Clemson (2-0) vs. South Carolina State (0-2)

While Cook and Jackson are battling in Louisville this Saturday, the other ACC Heisman Trophy contender — Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson — will be looking to improve on an otherwise mediocre season through two games. Clemson had close games against both Auburn and Troy in weeks one and two, respectively, but will look to right the ship this week at home against South Carolina State.

Game time: Noon

TV: ACC Network

Betting line: OddsShark.com does not have any odds posted for the game.

SU week opponent: The Orange plays Clemson in Week 10 (Nov. 10).

Boston College (1-1) at Virginia Tech (1-1)

The Hokies open their ACC schedule at home against Boston College this week. The Eagles are coming off a 26-7 win over UMass while Virginia Tech took a 45-24 loss against Tennessee in front of an NCAA-record crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Betting line: Virginia Tech -6

SU week opponent: The Orange plays Virginia Tech in Week 7 (Oct. 15) and Boston College in Week 8 (Oct. 22).

Pittsburgh (2-0) at Oklahoma State (1-1)

Both Pitt and Oklahoma State are coming off thrilling games in Week 2. For the Panthers it was holding off a Penn State rally at home to get a 42-39 win. The opposite was true for the Cowboys, the casualty of wrong officiating and a successful Hail Mary. The two meet in Stillwater this week for a nonconference game.

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting line: OSU -4.5

SU week opponent: The Orange plays Pittsburgh in Week 13 (Nov. 26), the final week of the season.

North Carolina State (1-1) vs. Old Dominion (1-1)

Both N.C. State and Old Dominion will look to get back in the win column this week after Week 2 losses. The Wolfpack lost to East Carolina, 33-30, despite more than 100 yards of rushing from Matt Dayes. The Monarchs ran into a wall against Appalachian State and were unable to stop the rushing game, something N.C. State does well with more than five yards per carry.

Game time: 6 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting line: N.C. State -23

SU week opponent: The Orange plays N.C. State in Week 11 (Nov. 12).

Wake Forest (2-0) vs. Delaware (2-0)

In somewhat of a surprise, Wake Forest beat Duke on the road last week after going just 1-7 in the ACC last year. The Demon Deacons are 2-0 on the young season and will host the Fightin’ Blue Hens this week. The Blue Hens have wins over Delaware State and Lafayette.

Game time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting line: OddsShark.com does not have any odds posted for the game.

SU week opponent: The Orange plays Wake Forest in Week 6 (Oct. 8).