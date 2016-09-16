Former Whitman dean Kenneth Kavajecz was arrested on prostitution charges

The former dean of the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University was arrested on the charge of patronizing a prostitute, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday.

Kenneth Kavajecz, 51, was arrested on a misdemeanor of patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree. Kavajecz was removed from his position as dean on Wednesday and put on administrative leave.

Kevin Quinn, senior vice president for public affairs at SU, released a statement to The Daily Orange after the arrest was confirmed:

“Given University policy, we are not able to discuss specifics of personnel matters. We have, however, confirmed with law enforcement that the alleged behavior did not occur on the Syracuse University campus, did not involve members of the campus community, and is unrelated to the former dean’s University responsibilities,” said Quinn.

In a meeting with the Whitman community earlier in the day, Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly did not give any updates about the status of Kavajecz nor when an interim or permanent dean would be picked. Mike Haynie, SU’s vice chancellor for veterans and military affairs, will serve as the acting head of the school in the meantime.

Kavajecz is scheduled to appear in the Town of Salina Court on Sept. 29, per the Sheriff’s office.