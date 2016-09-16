Vice Chancellor Michele Wheatly declines to explain Whitman dean situation

Syracuse University Provost and Vice Chancellor Michele Wheatly offered few updates on the abrupt departure of a Whitman School dean at a meeting Friday morning with the school’s students, faculty and staff.

Two days after Kenneth Kavajecz was removed as dean of the Martin J. Whitman School of Management, Wheatly addressed and took questions from Whitman community members in a packed Flaum Grand Hall. But the vice chancellor declined to give an update on Kavajecz or provide a timeline for naming an interim dean of the school.

“Because this is a personnel action, I’m very limited in what I’m able to address,” Wheatly said toward the beginning of the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes.

Wheatly was joined at a podium by Mike Haynie, SU’s vice chancellor for veterans and military affairs. Haynie was named the head of Whitman on Wednesday and will serve in the position until an interim dean is named.

Wheatly did not, however, give a timeline for when Whitman community members should expect an interim to be named.

“It’s always dangerous to come out and give a timeline,” she said. “There is no script in this kind of circumstance. … I’d rather do it right and do it fast.”

Wheatly also said she had “no updates” on Kavajecz, who was also placed on administrative leave from his faculty position, when asked whether the former dean “is doing well.”

“Sorry,” Wheatly said. “That’s an honest answer.”

In searching for an interim and later a permanent dean, Wheatly said she will work with leadership in SU’s administration, including Chancellor Kent Syverud, as well as associate deans from Whitman.

She said she is unsure whether she will consult with Whitman faculty members during the decision-making process.

“You have to consider, we’re in a very, very busy time of the academic year,” Wheatly said. “This has come up very unexpectedly. … But we will try to find and open ourselves up to receiving input.”