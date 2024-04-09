SA executives relay student concerns as university looks to improve campus transportation

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Student Association announced it is working with the university to address feedback surrounding daily transportation concerns and hopes to introduce changes as soon as next semester, SA Vice President Yasmin Nayrouz said during its Monday meeting.

Last week, Nayrouz said she brought several common student concerns — such as delayed trolleys, reliability of public transportation schedules, overcrowding of bus stops and lack of access to grocery stores — to SU’s Parking and Transportation Services.

“There is already work being done to make shuttle services better on and off campus,” Nayrouz said. “Last week, there were people out (at shuttle stops) to watch and take notes. They are very eager to follow up.”

Nayrouz said many of these issues circulate SU’s South Campus facilities, which are located about two miles away from North Campus and house approximately 2,500 undergraduate students.

The university offers various transportation services, such as ‘Cuse Trolleys and Centro public transportation shuttles, to on-and-off-campus locations.

“Campus transportation services hope to work with Centro over the summer to add more buses on campus to combat overcrowding at bus stops,” Nayrouz said.

Nayrouz said the extra buses are needed at busier times of the day as major stations quickly become crowded with commuters. One specific time she highlighted was 9:30 a.m., when many students travel to campus for their morning classes.

Another major issue Nayrouz highlighted was students’ lack of access to off-campus grocery stores, especially those who do not have meal plans through the university.

The university provides students with convenience stores, including Skytop Marketplace on South Campus and the West Campus Market. These facilities offer students the typical goods of a convenience store, but do not provide items — such as fresh produce — that students must travel to grocery stores to buy.

Many students rely on university transportation to shop for groceries, Nayrouz said, and oftentimes must face an unreliable bus schedule and delays.

“The main role of the Student Association is to advocate for students,” Nayrouz said. “This is something that needs addressing.”

During the meeting, the assembly did not meet quorum and was unable to vote on two new cabinet bills, titled “Food for Fiscal Codes Town Hall” and “Finance Board Retreat.” SA members will cast their votes for the bills electronically, Speaker Kennedy Williams said.

Other business: