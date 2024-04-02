SA begins work to make graduation caps more inclusive of various hair textures

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Student Association announced it is in the “early stages” of introducing more inclusive graduation caps for students of all hair textures ahead of SU’s commencement proceedings in May.

SA’s Speaker Pro Tempore Richard Maj shared with the assembly during Monday’s meeting that its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is beginning to work with SU administrators to fund the initiative and find businesses that produce these caps, which primarily seek to make graduation caps more easily wearable for Black students’ hair texture.

“We’ve talked with many Black students on campus and many have negative memories from their high school graduations of having to awkwardly pin their caps to their heads,” Maj said. “Graduation is a special event. This should not be something people have to struggle with.”

The need for graduation caps accommodating Black hairstyles is not exclusive to SU, Maj said.

Several states across the country have implemented legislation that prohibits race-based discrimination based on hairstyles, such as The CROWN Act. New York state passed its version of the act in 2019.

There are various companies and brands that sell inserts, special clips and headbands that can be attached to graduation caps that SA hopes to work with, Maj said.

“There has been some really fantastic feedback from students who have voiced concerns in regards to the caps,” said Maj. “This is an issue that can be easily solved.”

The DEI Committee is still in the exploratory phase of this project and has begun discussing options with businesses that offer these products, Maj said. As of Monday night’s meeting, no decision was made regarding where the caps will be purchased from or whether SA will fund the initiative.

SU’s 2024 graduation festivities will begin on May 11 with the university-wide commencement ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on May 12.

“Our objective is to make sure these caps are ready for any and all graduating students by their big day,” said Maj. “We hope this isn’t something Syracuse students will need to deal with anymore.”

During Monday’s meeting, SA also approved funding for a “Saturday of Service” tree-planting event in collaboration with SUNY ESF’s Earth Week Committee.

The event, scheduled for April 27, will feature the planting of 53 saplings on SU’s South Campus. The exact location of the planting will be announced at a later date, said SA Vice President Yasmin Nayrouz.

Students interested in participating in the tree planting will be offered free transportation services via trolley, Nayrouz said. The trolley will pick up students at Centennial Hall and College Place.

SA will announce specific details about scheduling for Earth Week at a later date, Nayrouz said.

“Please encourage your friends and classmates to attend,” Nayrouz said to the assembly. “This event is the perfect opportunity to take part in Earth Week and make our campus greener.”

Other business: