Syracuse forward Alyssa Latham reportedly enters transfer portal

Syracuse forward Alyssa Latham has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The news was broken on April 3 by Talia Goodman of The Next. Latham becomes the third SU player to enter the transfer portal after Marilena Triantafylli and Kennedi Perkins.

Latham came to SU as the No. 73 ranked freshman in the class of 2023, according to ESPN and had an instant impact with the Orange. Along with fellow freshman Sophie Burrows, Latham carved out a role in Syracuse’s rotation from the beginning of the season. Latham started 26 of Syracuse’s 32 games and averaged 8.6 points per game and seven rebounds while shooting 46% from the field. Latham’s performances garnered an All-ACC Freshman Team selection.

Her breakout performance came on Nov. 30 against Alabama, where she scored a career-high 23 points on 9-for-10 shooting while playing all 40 minutes. Latham also scored 21 points against Notre Dame on Dec. 31, leading the Orange to an upset victory.

Though Latham’s performances dipped throughout the season. In five straight games from Jan. 18-Feb. 1, she didn’t reach double figures in scoring and Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack moved her to the bench for the next six games. Latham started Syracuse’s final five games, including its two NCAA tournament games against Arizona and UConn.

With Latham in the portal, Syracuse’s frontcourt consists of Saniaa Wilson, Izabel Varejão — who announced her return for a sixth season this week — and Kyra Wood. Latham was the lone underclassman of the group.