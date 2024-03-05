Alyssa Latham named to ACC All-Freshman Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse forward Alyssa Latham was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2023-24 All-Freshman team, the conference announced. Latham is the first Syracuse freshman to make the ACC’s All-Freshman team since Kamilla Cardoso in 2021.

Coming into the season Latham, was ranked as ESPN’s No. 72 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. She appeared in all 29 of SU’s games and made 23 starts. Throughout the campaign, Latham averaged 8.8 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field while notching a team-high 40 blocks and 7.2 rebounds per game.

In Syracuse’s 79-73 win over Alabama on Nov. 30, Latham notched a season-high 23 points and recorded 12 rebounds. It was one of six games this season where she accumulated a double-double, which she also accomplished versus Lafayette, Central Connecticut State, Saint Francis, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, Virginia’s Kymora Johnson, NC State’s Zoe Brooks and Duke’s Oluchi Okananwa also made the ACC’s All-Freshman team.