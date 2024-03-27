Syracuse women’s rowing rises to No. 8 in new CRCA Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing has been ranked No. 8 in the latest Pocock Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Poll. The Orange have moved four spots higher than the previous week following a strong opening performance.

At the ACC/BIG 10/Ivy Duals Saturday, SU won six races against five teams in the poll: No. 10 Penn, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 13 Rutgers, No. 14 Indiana and No. 18 Radcliffe.

The Orange won three races in the morning session with the 2V8, V4 and 4V8 all winning. In the afternoon, the V8, 2V8 and 2V4 finished first. The 2V8 earned ACC Crew of the Week honors for its two first-place finishes.

The ranking ties SU’s highest ever in program history, which was set in both 2021 and 2023. The Orange next face No. 5 Yale and Cornell in Saratoga Springs, New York on April 6.