Syracuse 2nd varsity 8 wins ACC Crew of the Week

Following wins in both of its races at the ACC/Big 10/Ivy Duals Saturday, Syracuse’s second varsity eight has been named ACC Crew of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The boat was coxed by April Serrano and included strokes Olivia Bachert, Kaitlyn Dennis, Aicha Abdelaziz, Lena Radke, Lauren Coop, Grace Loveridge and Charlotte Ebel along with bow Elizabeth Vogt. In the morning session, they faced off against Penn, Radcliffe and Indiana, finishing in first place (6:57.3), beating Penn by four seconds with the other crews close behind.

They then rowed against Ohio State in the afternoon, defeating the Buckeyes by four seconds with a time of 7:07.5.

“Every boat had new faces in it, including the 2V8 which had just one returner from the 2023 boat that raced at the NCAAs,” SU head coach Luke McGee said in a release following Saturday’s win. “That crew is a young group and they showed a lot of composure and good maturity in both races today. We have good depth on the team this year.”

Junior Radke is the only returner from the 2023 second varsity 8 that finished 17th at the NCAA Championships. The Orange next race April 6 against Cornell and Yale in Saratoga Springs, New York.