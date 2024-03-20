Adrian Autry named finalist for 2024 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry was named one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year — given annually to the top first-year head coach in Division I college basketball.

In Autry’s inaugural season, SU went 20-12 overall and 11-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. He also led the Orange to an 86-79 victory over then-No. 7 ranked North Carolina on Feb. 13, their first win over an AP top-10 opponent since 2019.

But Autry has had to overcome a handful of obstacles during the 2023-24 campaign, too. Notably, there was the dismissal of junior forward — and former four-star recruit — Benny Williams on Feb. 6.

In the preseason, highly-touted Auburn transfer Chance Westry suffered a season-ending knee injury and on Jan. 10, 7-foot-4 Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod was forced to sit out for the rest of the year with a hurt foot.

Prior to taking over for former head coach Jim Boeheim on March 8, 2022, Autry was an assistant coach with Syracuse from 2011-2017. He served as associate head coach for the last six years. Autry received his collegiate coaching start at Virginia Tech under Seth Greenberg in 2008 as the program’s director of basketball operations.

A former McDonald’s All-American, Autry played at Syracuse under Boeheim from 1990-1994. He still ranks fifth in career assists and sixth in career steals at SU.