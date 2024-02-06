Syracuse dismisses Benny Williams from men’s basketball program

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s basketball forward Benny Williams has been dismissed from the team, the program announced on social media Tuesday.

“Benny Williams has been dismissed from the Syracuse men’s basketball program. Everyone involved with the program wishes Benny the best,” the post on X read.

“I have no comment,” said Williams’ father, Ben Williams, in a text exchange with The Daily Orange.

On Nov. 1, prior to SU’s regular season opener, Williams was suspended for a violation of team rules and missed the College of St. Rose and wins over New Hampshire and Canisius. In multiple instances, head coach Adrian Autry had declined to specify the reasons. The junior forward then returned to all team activities on Nov. 10 and made his season debut versus Colgate on Nov. 14. He scored zero points in 10 minutes of action versus the Raiders.

The dismissal comes after the Orange’s 29-point loss to Wake Forest, which was the program’s second-worst loss in its time as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Williams, who received a technical foul for aggressively chucking the ball away from the referees, played 24 minutes and scored seven points in the defeat. In 18 appearances for Syracuse this season, Williams averaged 5.4 points per game in just over 17 minutes a game. His season-high was 15 points versus Pittsburgh in late December.

Williams, a former five-star recruit from Maryland, averaged 1.9 points in freshman year back in the 2021-22 season before improving to 7.2 points per game his sophomore year when Jim Boeheim was head coach.

The decision to dismiss Williams, a 6-foot-9 forward, means Syracuse loses more depth in the front court. It has already lost Naheem McLeod to a season-ending foot injury and has been relying on Maliq Brown in the center role, while Peter Carey and Mounir Hima have occasionally entered games.