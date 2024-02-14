VALENTINE'S DAY GUIDE 2024

|
Etched in Stone
By: Rosina Boehm | Assistant Culture Editor
By sharing a smooch on the kissing bench, legend says Syracuse University couples will end up together forever. The bench allows couples to tie the knot on campus before their actual wedding.
|
Making Arrangements
By: Savannah Stewart | Assistant Culture Editor
For Syracuse chocolate shops and florists, preparing for Valentine's Day is a months-long endeavor. Whether they are preparing chocolate-covered strawberries or pre-ordering roses, these shops get to work right after Christmas.
|
Our resident love expert's guide to the perfect Valentine's Day
By: Sarah Wells | Humor Columnist
From stalking to clingy text messages, our humor columnist is a self-proclaimed expert on love. Take her advice and make this Valentine's Day extra special for you and your partner.
|
Show some love to these new restaurants this Valentine's Day
By: Kelly Matlock | Culture Editor
Whether your date is a wannabe wine connoisseur or a diehard Syracuse fan, check out this list for Valentine's Day date ideas. The list includes six restaurants that opened in Syracuse over the past year, so try something new with your date and make a reservation at these spots.
|
Celebrate Valentine's Day with these 'Valentunes'
By: Olivia Boyer | Assistant Digital Editor
With classic hits from Frank Sinatra, Jack Johnson, Taylor Swift and more, this playlist has you covered for Valentine's Day. Put on these hits at a candlelit dinner and create the perfect romantic atmosphere for your special someone.
|
Bittersweet
By: Izzy Kaufman | Columnist
More than 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold every year, but we rarely think about the environmental impact of the chocolate production that creates these Valentine's gifts.
|
Dear readers,
As February approaches each year, email inboxes, social media accounts and grocery stores are invaded by a barrage of pink and red heart-shaped paraphernalia. Whether people like it or not, Valentine's Day arrives every year and brings commercialized expectations along with it. It sparks resentment for those going through breakups, makes single people feel like they're missing out and creates pressure for couples to plan the picture-perfect date for their partners.
Kelly Matlock
Culture Editor
|
Although many resent the holiday -- and for good reason -- this year everyone should take the opportunity to embrace February 14th once and for all. For years, Valentine's Day has had nothing to do with whether or not someone has a significant other. The holiday has been around in one form or another since the 1400s, and is celebrated beyond the United States throughout Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia.
This month shows the world that everyone has love to give and receive in their lives, from friends and families to pets. This festive guide should serve as a reminder that love is what life is all about, and inspire the D.O.'s fantastic readers to do something kind for one another. In these stories, the culture staff covers topics ranging from hardworking local business owners to burgers named after Otto the Orange. Everyone can find something to take away from this guide. Please enjoy, and most of all: Happy Valentine's Day, from the Daily Orange.
