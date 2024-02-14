VALENTINE'S DAY GUIDE 2024

Dear readers,

As February approaches each year, email inboxes, social media accounts and grocery stores are invaded by a barrage of pink and red heart-shaped paraphernalia. Whether people like it or not, Valentine's Day arrives every year and brings commercialized expectations along with it. It sparks resentment for those going through breakups, makes single people feel like they're missing out and creates pressure for couples to plan the picture-perfect date for their partners.

Although many resent the holiday -- and for good reason -- this year everyone should take the opportunity to embrace February 14th once and for all. For years, Valentine's Day has had nothing to do with whether or not someone has a significant other. The holiday has been around in one form or another since the 1400s, and is celebrated beyond the United States throughout Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia.

This month shows the world that everyone has love to give and receive in their lives, from friends and families to pets. This festive guide should serve as a reminder that love is what life is all about, and inspire the D.O.'s fantastic readers to do something kind for one another. In these stories, the culture staff covers topics ranging from hardworking local business owners to burgers named after Otto the Orange. Everyone can find something to take away from this guide. Please enjoy, and most of all: Happy Valentine's Day, from the Daily Orange.



Kelly Matlock

Culture Editor