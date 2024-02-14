Show some love to these new restaurants this Valentine’s Day

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

It can be hard to find the perfect place to share a Valentine’s Day meal with your special someone. If you’re bored of the Chipotle on Marshall Street, take a look at these restaurants that opened in the past year to try something new with your Valentine this season.

If your date loves Instagram-able spots, take them to:

She Fancy

484 S. Salina St, Syracuse, NY

This restaurant makes charcuterie boards and artisanal sandwiches — perfect for a date who believes “the camera eats first.” Besides the photogenic food, the restaurant moved to Salt City Market in December, a popular location with a variety of places to shop and eat. Wander around with your partner and taste-test the various restaurants in the market.

If your date bleeds orange through and through, head down to:

Over the Cuse Deli and Grill

712 E. Fayette St.

With the Syracuse skyline featured on the wall, Over the Cuse Deli and Grill is perfect for a diehard SU fan. With burgers like the “Otto” with two patties and the “Big Cuse” with three patties, you and your date can celebrate your school spirit together. The restaurant opened in December and has been showcasing its love for Syracuse since.

If your date is a world traveler with a penchant for beautiful views, make a reservation at:

Emerald Cocktail Kitchen

1333 W. Fayette St.

Emerald Cocktail Kitchen opened in June and is known for having the only rooftop bar in Syracuse, creating the perfect romantic Valentine’s Day atmosphere. If you and your date are above drinking age, enjoy specialty cocktails like a peanut butter espresso martini with Skrewball Whiskey, Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, Francesca Hazelnut Liqueur and Recess Coffee espresso – along with seasonal options like “Dark of Ether.” For dates under 21, enjoy their mocktail menu with drinks like the “Cos-NO-politan.”

If your date is laid-back and doesn’t like big fancy dates, head over to:

Brazen Café

725 Irving Ave.

With breakfast sandwiches, soups, rice bowls and more, Brazen Café is the perfect spot for a low key Valentine’s Day date. The cafe opened in August and is located near Marshall Street, convenient for college sweethearts without a car. Grab a bite to eat with your partner and enjoy the warm, friendly atmosphere — as well as each other’s company, of course.

If your date is a fiend for Latin American food, take them to:

El Habanero

324 Burnet Ave.

Since opening its doors in June, El Habanero combines Cuban and Mexican food to provide options for everyone. Tell your date the fun fact that the restaurant used to be known around Syracuse for its giant Cuban sandwiches, then offer to buy them one. The menu also offers specialty desserts like Cuban rice pudding and Mexican dishes like quesadillas, tostadas, chalupas and chimichangas – take your pick!

If your date is a wine connoisseur – or connaisseur wannabe – make a reservation at:

Nobody’s

222 Walton St.

For dates who took a beer and wine class at SU and decided to make wine their passion, this wine bar is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day. The place cultivates a “big city vibe” and offers wine tasting for sommeliers of all skill levels. If you and your partner are looking to pick up a new hobby for the holiday, this is the place to do it.

