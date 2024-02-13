Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these ‘Valentunes’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

No Valentine’s Day is complete without a collection of love songs. We’ve put together the perfect selection of tunes for your romantic candlelit dinner, whether it’s with a partner or your best friends.

“Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra

“Fly Me To The Moon” – the classic song your grandparents may have fallen in love to. Frank Sinatra sings with passion in his heart, comparing falling in love to dancing among the stars.

“Fly me to the moon. Let me play among the stars, Let me see what spring is like on, A- Jupiter and Mars, in other words, hold my hand, in other words, baby, kiss me,” Sinatra sings.

This is the perfect tune for a romantic candlelight dinner with your partner, or even a nice bath at home. The trumpet-based instrumental creates a magical atmosphere for any date night. Treat yourself to some old-time classic love with this track.

“New Light” by John Mayer

Take a late-night drive with your beloved and listen to “New Light” by John Mayer. This upbeat tune is perfect for spontaneous adventures and fresh love. Mayer sings about unrequited love, asking his crush to give him a chance, so roll down your windows and fall in love all over again with this song.

“But if you give me just one night, you’re gonna see me in a new light, yeah, if you give me just one night, to meet you underneath the moonlight,” Mayer sings.

This Valentine’s Day, you could convince somebody to fall in love with you, just like Mayer.

“November” by Tyler, the Creator

Do you want to kick back and have a relaxed night this Valentine’s Day? If so, “November” by Tyler the Creator is the song for you. It describes the atmosphere of November as a metaphor for living through the best times of your life. A “November” could be a season, a person, a moment or even a song.

“My ‘November’ was summer 2015 when I fell in love with someone who f*cked my whole world up, showed me life,” featured artist Vince Staples said in the song’s interlude.

Find your “November” this February with this soundtrack.

“Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson

“Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson is about more than just a breakfast food, as the song digs into the sweet comforts of being in love. The slow guitar in the background is reminiscent of a rainy morning with your favorite person.

“When I try to show you this song, it’s meant to keep you from doing what you’re supposed to, like waking up too early. Maybe we could sleep in, make you banana pancakes, pretend like it’s the weekend now,” Johnson sings.

Pretend the world doesn’t exist this Valentine’s Day and fall in love – maybe even whip up some banana pancakes to honor the holiday.

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

A Valentine’s Day playlist would be incomplete without a song from the queen of love herself, Taylor Swift. Even though “Lover” is about Swift’s partner, it’s the perfect song to sing with your best friends while baking cookies or getting ready together.

“We could let our friends crash in the living room, this is our place, we make the call, and I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you, I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all,” Swift sings.

If you’re thinking about throwing a galentine’s party for your friends, “Lover” belongs on the playlist.