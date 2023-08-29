Dino Babers talks LeQuint Allen, new coaches ahead of season-opener

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse started last season 6-0. It earned the No. 14 rank in the country and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2018. But SU deflated in the second half of the season, winning just one of its final seven games.

Ahead of the Orange’s matchup with Colgate on Saturday, head coach Dino Babers addressed the media. Among detailing the team’s depth chart, Babers discussed new coaching hires, positional battles and the mindset for Week 1. He didn’t expand much about Garrett Shrader’s shoulder recovery, although he was asked plenty.

Here are some takeaways from Babers’ first post-training camp press conference of 2023:

Captains

Before opening up for questions, Babers announced that the team had voted on their second set of captains. On special teams, kicker Brady Denaburg joins Justin Barron. On defense, Isaiah Johnson will join Marlowe Wax. And on offense, it’s Shrader and Damien Alford.

With Shrader being the only returning captain from 2022, the other five will be new to the role. Babers was happy with how the team voted.

“It’s a quality group. Teams that go really far are player-led, not coach-led,” Babers said. “I think the team did a good job of picking out guys that aren’t the most popular, but definitely the people that you want to follow.”

LeQuint Allen isn’t Sean Tucker

Following an agreement with Syracuse to end a season-long suspension, LeQuint Allen made it to training camp. After a 154-yard performance in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota last season, Allen is primed to be the starting back.

“He plays very clear,” Babers said. “He does not make a lot of mistakes for someone as young as he is.”

Yet, he isn’t expected to be the workhorse. Babers doesn’t plan for Allen to be an every-down back after adding multiple pieces to the backfield. Juwuan Price has been impressive in camp, and took first-team reps before Allen arrived. Deston Hawkins and JJ Branham arrived through the transfer portal.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how [Allen] does this year along with the other running backs,” Babers said. “I don’t think it’s going to be the way it was the last two years with Sean Tucker.”

WR depth scarce with Trebor Pena absent

The only notable name missing from Monday’s depth chart was wide receiver/returner specialist Trebor Pena. Babers said an “owie” would bar Pena from being available for Colgate. He didn’t specify the nature of the injury or the timetable.

With Pena out, Donovan Brown is Syracuse’s No. 3 receiver. As a redshirt freshman, Brown played in five games but didn’t see much action. However, an impressive training camp has landed him a starting role on Week 1’s depth chart.

“I think anytime that you get an opportunity to Wally Pipp somebody… that’s getting an opportunity that you need to take advantage of,” Babers said.

Babers did make it clear that Pena would be in the starting lineup when he returns, however.

“We think the world of Trevor, we know that he’s an exciting player, and when he’s completely healthy, he’s going to help us win games,” Babers said.

Coaching hires

Syracuse lost both offensive coordinator Robert Anae and defensive coordinator Tony White this past offseason. But Babers expressed it as an opportunity for SU’s “family to grow.” In White’s stead, they hired Rocky Long — the creator of the 3-3-5 defense.

“I think the biggest thing you guys are going to see is in-game adjustments from him,” Babers said of Long. “I think as fast as he makes changes, he’s a library of knowledge. And I think that’s going to be the biggest difference is what we do in games when we find out exactly what people are doing and get an opportunity to try and stop them.”

The Orange also brought in nine-year NFL veteran Travis Fisher. He served as the defensive backs/cornerbacks coach at Southeast Mississippi, UCF and Nebraska prior to signing on with Syracuse this season.

SU has also named Jason Beck as its new coordinator, Jason Beck. A quarterbacks coach last season, Babers said that Beck’s play calling in the bowl game last year “cemented it” for him.

Beck will be calling the plays on offense from the jump, while Long will be calling the defense.

Colgate

Babers said all his focus was on Colgate. He said this multiple times.

The Orange will try to shut down the Raiders’ two-dimensional rushing attack by making in-game adjustments as needed. Babers also complemented Colgate quarterback Michael Brescia and his ability to connect on the deep ball.

Babers doesn’t want to undercut the matchup. He acknowledged the history of this matchup and his refusal to be complacent. Babers said he is much more comfortable as the underdog than the heavy favorite.

“It’s not a game I’m going to sleep easy the night before,” Babers said. “These games really bother me.”