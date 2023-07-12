LeQuint Allen reaches agreement with SU, running back will play in fall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

LeQuint Allen has dropped his lawsuit against Syracuse University. The two sides agreed to terms that will allow Allen to play for SU in the fall. Syracuse University spokeswoman Sarah Scalese confirmed an agreement had been reached, per Syracuse.com, but no other details have been released publicly.

“LeQuint is happy to be returning to Syracuse University to continue with his education and athletics,” said Allen’s attorney, Melissa Swartz-Bragg, in a statement this afternoon. “He is thankful to his family, coaches and their families, teammates, and everyone else who has supported him throughout this process… We will not be providing any further comments on this matter.”

After an on-campus altercation at the University Village Apartments in South Campus last December, Allen was suspended for the 2023 summer and fall semesters. The Syracuse Office of Community Standards determined that Allen caused physical harm and “escalated” the fight.

The suspension would have barred him from playing in the upcoming season, in which he’s projected to be SU’s starting running back. Allen appealed the decision on the basis of self-defense after both informal and formal hearings. Three hours after the lawsuit was filed, the New York State Supreme Court Judge Robert Antonacci paused the suspension until the July 19 court date.

The court appearance will no longer take place, and Allen will now be enrolled in SU’s fall semester, returning to the football team in mid-August.

The rising sophomore, and former 2021-22 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, made his first SU start in Pinstripe Bowl last season, rushing for 94 yards and adding 11 receptions for 60 yards. With running back Sean Tucker now in the NFL, Allen is in line to be SU’s starting back this season.

“We have reached a resolution with LeQuint while respecting his privacy throughout this process,” the university said in a statement. “As part of that agreement, LeQuint will resume his studies in the fall semester and return to football in mid-August. Per federal privacy laws, Syracuse University will not comment further on this or other student conduct cases.”