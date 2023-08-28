A breakdown of Syracuse’s Week 1 depth chart ahead of Colgate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse football released its depth chart on Monday ahead of its week one matchup against Colgate. While the Orange hold a 98.2% chance of winning, per ESPN Analytics, the depth chart reveals choices head coach Dino Babers made when it came to who won positional battles during training camp.

“We’re excited to get started this season,” Babers said. “We’re excited to find out exactly where we are.”

Quarterback

Starter: Garrett Shrader

Backup: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

No surprises here. Even though Shrader underwent elbow surgery in the offseason and was placed on a “pitch count” for much of training camp, he was an active participant with no restriction during the team’s second scrimmage of preseason. Babers said that he would like to think Syracuse won’t have to play Shrader the whole game, potentially giving time to Del Rio-Wilson who has emerged as the clear backup.

Running Back

Starter: LeQuint Allen

Backup: Juwuan Price

While Allen only showed up to training camp two weeks ago, he immediately got first team reps in drills. His quickness, cuts and catching ability separated himself from the rest of the position group. Price will serve as the No. 2 back.

Wide Receivers

Starters: Damien Alford, Donovan Brown, Isaiah Jones

Backups: D’Marcus Adams, Umari Hatcher

Toward the end of training camp, Babers said that Alford would be the No. 2 receiver behind Oronde Gadsden II. Equipped with the most experience out of all receivers, Alford will receive more targets once Gadsden faces some of the best coverage in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A notable absence for this week, at least, is Trebor Pena. According to Babers, the slot receiver/returner is dealing with an “owie” and will be out for the week. The injury gives Brown, who Babers equated to Wally Pipp, a start. Meanwhile, Jones will be making his first start with SU since suffering a season-ending right-arm injury against Purdue.

Tight End

Starter: Oronde Gadsden II

Backups: Max Mang, Dan Villari

Gadsden remains listed as a tight end even though he plays more in the slot. He will be the Orange’s No. 1 target all season. Mang will get more time as a blocker. Villari, the former Michigan quarterback, switched to tight end last season and is now listed as a backup option alongside Mang.

Offensive Tackles

Starters: Enrique Cruz, David Wohlabaugh Jr.

Backups: Joe Cruz, Mark Petry

Even with the turnover on the offensive line from last year, Enrique serves as a key returning piece on the offensive line, starting at left tackle. Wohlabaugh Jr., the son of former SU All-American Dave Wohlabaugh, transferred from Kentucky and will man the right tackle role. Joe will backup Enrique while Petry will serve as the reserve for Wohlabaugh Jr.

Guards

Starters: Chris Bleich, Joe More

Backups: Kalan Ellis, Jakob Bradford

Similar to Wohlabaugh Jr., More transferred to Syracuse this past offseason and ended up becoming a starter on the right side of the line. More arrived from Richmond this past offseason where he started all 12 games for the Spiders and allowed just four sacks in 542 pass coverage snaps. Along with Enrique, Bleich returns and will be the team’s left guard. Bleich has the third-best pass blocking grade among returning linemen.

Center

Starter: J’Onre Reed

Backup: Josh Illoa

In the last week of training camp available to media, Reed worked with Shrader on snapping the ball. He will now snap to Shrader against the Raiders on Saturday, replacing Illoa. The now-backup played in all 13 games last season but struggled, posting the lowest Pro Football Focus grade out of any SU offensive lineman.

Defensive Ends

Starters: Caleb Okechukwu, Denis Jaquez Jr.

Backups: Kevin Jobity Jr.

The longest tenured member of the Orange, Okechukwu kept his spot at defensive end. With Jatius Geer and Steve Linton gone, however, Okechukwu will have a new starter accompanying him. Jaquez Jr. has been penciled in as the other defensive end. Meanwhile, Jobity Jr. has been a standout freshman on the defensive line, earning the praise of veterans like Terry Lockett.

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Kevon Darton

Backups: Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff

Even with his 5-foot-11 frame, Darton has stood out at the nose tackle position and beat out bigger players like Fuentes-Cundiff. Darton has been with the Orange since 2019 and was Syracuse’s third-highest graded defender, per PFF. While Lockett is not listed, Babers said he will eventually play.

Linebackers

Starters: Marlowe Wax, Derek McDonald, Leon Lowery

Backups: Stefon Thompson, Anwar Sparrow, Austin Roon, Kadin Bailey Jr.

Wax leads the way as one of two defensive captains for Syracuse and was the defense’s highest graded defender, per PFF. He will be flanked by McDonald and Lowery, the latter of whom will start ahead of Thompson. Even though Thompson recorded 5.5 sacks and 79 tackles in his last full season, Babers said that Lowery was simply better.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Isaiah Johnson, Jeremiah Wilson

Backups: Greg Delaine, Jayden Bellamy

After Ja’Had Carter and Duce Chestnut transferred to Ohio State and LSU, respectively, Johnson and Wilson took the next step up. Wilson appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman, seeing time on special teams as a backup corner. A notable backup is Bellamy, who came to the program from Notre Dame.

Safeties

Starters: Justin Barron, Alijah Clark, Jason Simmons

Backups: Aman Greenwood, Jaeden Gould

A familiar group will run the safety group as all three starters return from last season. Barron, a special teams captain along with Brady Denaburg, will once again serve as the team’s rover safety and holder on field goals. Clark is penciled in as the base safety, while Simmons earned the free safety role. Gould, on the other hand, will back up Clark after transferring from Nebraska.

Kicker

Starter: Brady Denaburg

Backup: Jayden Oh

Andre Szmyt’s replacement has been found. Denaburg, will be tasked with backing up SU’s all-time scoring leader in 2023. Denaburg didn’t get to attempt any field goals or extra points last season but he did participate in kickoffs, averaging 63.4 yards per kick.

Punter

Starter: Jack Stonehouse

Backup: Max von Marburg

Syracuse averaged the fewest yards per punt in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season and was in a need of an upgrade at the position. Syracuse picked up Stonehouse, a redshirt freshman from Missouri, through the transfer portal. He played in 10 games for the Tigers, averaging 42.4 yards on 46 total punts.

Kick/Punt Returner

Starter: D’Marcus Adams

Backup: Donovan Brown

Without Pena, the Orange turn to Adams — a speedy backup receiver. Pena’s absence may not be vital against an opponent like Colgate. But, if he remains absent later in the season, the return game could struggle.