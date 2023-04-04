4/20 Guide 2023

Dear readers,

Since New York legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, 4/20 does not have to be celebrated behind closed doors. The legalization process continues to roll out retail licenses to businesses owned by people with prior marijuana-related convictions, including The William Jane dispensary. Other stores, like the Syracuse Hemporium, have been selling cannabis products, mostly CBD, to end the stigma around cannabis. There has also been a push to increase communication and collaboration between new marijuana retailers to ensure the stability and the future of the industry. In that same strain, institutions like Syracuse University have begun to implement programs in their schools to educate students and professionals on the physical and mental benefits marijuana can have. Beyond education, there has been a strong push to ensure marijuana is decriminalized nationwide and to stop the disproportionate amount of Black and Brown men imprisoned for possession and use of the drug. An important change in public perception that would help move this legislation along is to stop the outdated and contorted view that marijuana is a gateway drug. Marijuana has also entered all aspects of our life, including pop culture, music and movies that are made about, with and for marijuana. As we wake (and bake) on 4/20 and ensure fairness and equity surrounding marijuana, I am reminded of something a friend said to me on my first 4/20: weed is for the people.

Anthony Bailey Culture Editor