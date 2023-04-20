F

or years across hip-hop, marijuana consumption has become a focal point in the genre, puffing its way through unlimited chart toppers while being a critical point of many rappers’ discographies. There are a handful of artists who have expanded their careers even further thanks to weed consumption, branding and lines about the drug in their tracks.

Stoner rap has become a huge sub-genre in the music industry and can most loosely be defined as tracks that discuss the drug and enhance your experience while you’re on it, providing a new perspective on how others may think when they reflect on their highs. Some artists have even generated their own strains of weed on top of their already green-eyed career.

The marijuana industry is a diverse community, and one that has become intertwined in hip-hop and what the genre has to offer. Below are some of the MCs who have built their career on weed, while also spreading their wealth into more than one revenue system.

Wiz Khalifa

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the dazed and blazed rapper Wiz Khalifa has been a member of the music community since the mid-2000s, releasing his debut project “Show And Prove” in 2006. Throughout the late 2000s period, Wiz and fellow Pittsburgh product Chevy Woods were putting the city on the map, along with the popularization of the new era of weed rappers.

Early pieces like “How Fly” and “Kush And OJ,” a collaboration project with Curren$y, helped segway Wiz’s laid-back, enthusiastic sound past his hometown and hit a mainstream stage. Debatably his most popular album, “Rolling Papers,” would release in 2011. “Roll Up,” “No Sleep” and others across the tracklist exude the party animal and weed smoker inside of Wiz, while Curren$y and Chevy Woods both also made appearances.

Continuing off the theme of much of his future projects after “Rolling Papers,” some of his highest charting tracks, “Medicated,” “Bake Sale,” and “So High,” all expand off of his love for marijuana.

When it comes to what he is putting out on the market, Khalifa Kush includes two different strains titled ‘KK’ and ‘Khalifa Mints,’ both available for purchase at dispensaries and on his website.

Rick Ross

Known for being a pioneer in the Miami hip-hop movement, Rick Ross has shared his love for weed inside and outside of the music industry, disclosing in his rap and also outside with his recently released strain known as “Collins Ave.”

Ross’ bellowing, intimidating voice has made him one of the most recognizable pieces of not only rap, but all of the music, and his influence on the game has pushed many stars ahead into the mainstream scene.

First coming onto the scene around the same time as Wiz Khalifa in 2006, Ross was part of the new wave of stoner rap leaking its way into the media, and his debut album “Port of Miami” highlighted his abilities.

Along with his lyricism on his love for weed, his lavish lifestyle has spawned many tracks dissecting the high-end life he lives, with his record label even being called Maybach Music Group. Having this money to spend and releasing more classics “Teflon Don,” arguably his best project, and 2012 mixtape “Rich Forever,” Ross would then become invested in the marijuana market.

“Collins Ave.” goes back to his Miami roots. The product is named after the popular hotel and shopping strip lined with high-end stores. Expected to be released this summer, Ross has high expectations for the product, linking up with High Tolerance, a company that has produced strains for many other big-name artists.

Juicy J

Possibly the face of Memphis’ rap scene and a valuable member of the former rap group Three 6 Mafia, the affection towards weed and its effects have seeped through in a lot of Juicy J’s music. Since the start of his career, he has always been very vocal about his smoking habits, “staying trippy” and taking a journey through a high.

Launching the first solo pieces of his discography in the late 2000s at the same time Ross and Wiz started to become big figures, Juicy J’s chopped, gritty lyricism paired well with constant tracks on marijuana. 2009’s “Hustle Till I Die,” includes “Purple Kush,” “Fiyayaya Weed” and other tracks that encapsulate the theme, teaming up with fellow Three 6 Mafia member and older brother Project Pat.

A majority of Juicy J’s discography revolves around the hustling business; collecting cash and “rubba bands” from being a drug kingpin. “Stay Trippy,” which dropped in 2013, was when he would start collaborating with Wiz Khalifa, setting up a bond in music and marijuana that spans until today. Most recently, the two released the project “Smoker’s Night,” an effort linked together with the rich love for weed and the heavy, bouncy Memphis influence throughout.

In 2020, Juicy launched a medical cannabis company known as ‘Asterisk*’ which would be based out of Los Angeles, a partnership with successful entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. Through the company, the two partners were looking to expand the cannabis community while also bringing a little fun to it. The creative genius of Juicy J was also incorporated into the announcement, releasing a music video for “Gah Damn High” with Khalifa, producing a reel to hype up ‘Asterisk*.’

Snoop Dogg

Writing an article about stoner rap without Snoop Dogg would be a crime, as the West Coast rapper has become the face of the blend of marijuana and hip-hop. After several appearances on Dr. Dre’s tracks, Snoop dropped his first solo project in 1993 — the infamous “Doggystyle,” one of the most complete, decade-defying performances of the Los Angeles rap movement.

“Gin and Juice” commenced the marijuana rap that Snoop targeted, standing as one of the best songs about the drug of all time. As expected, the dense smoke clouds blew over to most of his discography. “The Next Episode,” with Dr. Dre and “Young, Wild & Free,” featuring Wiz and Bruno Mars both dive into stoner rap, but the truth is much of his catalog may not even mention marijuana, but is rather made to listen to while smoking.

With his whole career surrounding the subject, it had to have been an easy decision for Snoop to enter the market for distributing his own strains. In 2022, he announced ‘Death Row Cannabis,’ named after the iconic 1990s record label which produced him, N.W.A., and other major west coast talents.

Despite the launch of ‘Death Row Cannabis,’ the California rapper had previously entered the market in 2015 with ‘Leafs By Snoop,’ which was only targeted to the Colorado area at the time. With legalization in more states and an open door for other Death Row members to hop on board, it could be a fast, successful launch into the cannabis industry.