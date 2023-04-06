Dear readers,

On April 7, 2003, Syracuse men's basketball won its first-ever and, still, only NCAA Championship, defeating Kansas 81-78 in the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. It marked the only title under former head coach Jim Boeheim, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 season. Boeheim, from Lyons, New York, a town about 45 minutes west of Syracuse, built his foundation for his playing and coaching legacy in the small town. He later coached Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick, who were members of the championship winning team that had their jerseys retired in the Dome rafters in March 2023. The 2003 championship marked a full circle moment for Boeheim and the program as in 1987, the Orange lost the title game in New Orleans. They fell again, this time to Kentucky, in 1996 before securing the title in 2003 in the same city and arena as the 1987 loss. Along the 2003 NCAA Tournament journey were 30 members of Syracuse's pep-band, Sour Sitrus Society, who also witnessed “the block” that prevented the Jayhawks from tying the ball game in the final seconds. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the title, the Daily Orange's 2003 anniversary guide has everything you need to know about the team and game through archived and new stories.

Thanks for reading,

Cole Bambini Sports Editor