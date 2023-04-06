Welcome to the Guide
LYONS LEGEND:
Jim Boeheim's hometown of Lyons, New York celebrated with him in 2003
| Senior Staff Writer
J
im Boeheim is proud to be from Lyons, New York, a town roughly 50 miles west of Syracuse, where he built the foundation of his playing and coaching career.
When Boeheim coached the Orange to the title in 2003, the town held a “Jim Boeheim Day.” Here's the perspective of Boeheim from Lyons residents.
View Full Story
CHAMPIONS:
Orangemen complete championship run with victory over Kansas
| 2003 Reporter, Daily Orange Archives
S
yracuse defeated Kansas 81-78 on April 7, 2003, to win its first-ever national championship and the only one under Jim Boeheim.
“Well, I don't feel any smarter yet,” Boeheim said after the win. “Maybe tomorrow. As I said before the tournament, I want to win this thing. I'm tremendously happy.”
View Full Story
'THE MAYOR OF SCRANTON':
Gerry McNamara's illustrious career Syracuse career is finally honored with jersey retirement
| Senior Staff Writer
G
erry McNamara, SU's fourth all-time leading scorer, saw his number retired on the 20th anniversary of Syracuse's national-championship-winning year.
McNamara, who completed his 15th season as a coach for the Orange, finished his four seasons with the Orange ranking first all-time in 3-point shots made and became the 17th SU basketball player to have his number retired.
View Full Story
HAK ATTACK:
Hakim Warrick was known for 'the block' in 2003. But he was so much more at Syracuse
| Senior Staff Writer
H
akim Warrick's athleticism is best remembered from “the block,” which helped solidify Syracuse's 2003 National Championship win over Kansas. His jersey now hangs in the Dome rafters.
But Warrick's impact stretched further than that singular play. He led the Orange to a Big East championship his senior year, earning the tournament MVP while winning the conference player of the year award.
View Full Story
3RD TIME'S THE CHARM:
Syracuse's tournament runs in 1987, 1996 paved the way for its 2003 championship
| Senior Staff Writer
I
nstead of losing on a last-second shot from Keith Smart like they did to Indiana in 1987, or to guard Tony Delk, who hit seven 3s in the 1996 loss to Kentucky, the Orange came out on top in 2003 with a win over Kansas.
“The first one (in 1987), a lot of people felt like it was ours — we gave it away. So (2003) was karma in a lot of ways,” said Matt Roe, a member of the 1987 team.
View Full Story
MUSIC MADNESS:
The road to Syracuse's 2003 victory through the eyes of the Sour Sitrus Society
| Photo Editor
S
yracuse's Sour Sitrus Society pep-band traveled throughout the 2003 NCAA Tournament, going from Boston to Albany and to New Orleans.
In the 2002-2003 season, the organization had 177 members, but only 30 were chosen to go to the Final Four. Here's the band's perspective on witnessing that title run.
View Full Story
'GOING TO BOURBON STREET':
Pace, Edelin helped negate Kansas charge
| 2003 Reporter, Daily Orange Archives
J
osh Pace and fellow reserve Billy Edelin helped the Syracuse men's basketball team survive a second-half Kansas charge last night and win the national championship. Pace finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Edelin totaled 12 and two.
Josh Pace was unbelievable,” Jim Boeheim said. “I told the team that there is the MVP of the tournament for us.”
View Full Story
PHOTO GALLERY:
A trip down memory lane 20 years since Syracuse men's basketball national title
| Photo Editor, Daily Orange Photo Staff
T
he Daily Orange revisited some of its archived photos from the 2003 NCAA Championship. Here's some of the best photos from the time.
View Full Story
