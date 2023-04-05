Top Stories
Eyes on the prize: SU's dance team aims to make program history in Daytona
On Tuesday, the SU Dance Team headed to Daytona, Florida to compete in the semifinals of the National Dance Alliance Collegiate Dance competition. The group will be competing with a jazz and hip-hop routine. Read more »
Notebook: Inside the running backs room, young receivers shine in spring practice week 3
LeQuint Allen has emerged as a receiving threat as he works to replace Sean Tucker as Syracuse’s lead running back. Read more »
After Columbus statue lawsuit hearings, Mayor Walsh reiterates support for local groups
Walsh pointed to local groups that have filed amicus briefs, like WISH CNY and NOON, for their support in the lawsuit. Read more »