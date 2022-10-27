NY-22 candidates clash over abortion, inflation in 1st debate

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams debated for the first time in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District Wednesday afternoon.

The Newhouse School of Public Communications hosted the event. The two candidates discussed abortion, inflation and the recently announced Micron Technology factory being built in the district. The candidates are running to replace Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. The newly-drawn district includes Syracuse.

During the debate, Conole and Williams contradicted one another on reproductive rights. Williams classified himself as a pro-life candidate, while Conole said he is in favor of codifying abortion at the federal level if elected to Congress.

“What the courts did is allow the government to take this decision away from women on whether or not to bear a child,” Conole said. “This kind of government overreach should scare any American (and) any central New Yorker.”

Conole and Williams disagreed over the specifics of abortion laws. In the debate, Conole claimed that Williams supported a national ban on abortion. Williams objected, saying he was in favor of exemptions for rape, incest and if the health of the mother is at risk. At an August forum in Syracuse, Williams expressed support for providing exceptions in those circumstances.

While speaking on reproductive rights, Williams accused Conole of spreading lies on his abortion stance.

“I’ve always been clear about my position on abortion,” Williams said. “I am pro-life, and I will protect the exceptions for abortion on rape, incest and the life of the mother throughout the entire campaign.”

In a recent Siena poll, 26% of voters considered abortion one of the two most important issues heading into the midterm elections. But in the same Siena poll, 61% of voters said economic issues are one of the two most important problems facing the country.

Eva Morris | Design Editor

Conole said he supports tax cuts for the middle class, lower costs on prescription drugs, a lift on the gas tax at the federal level and support for unions. Neither candidate said they support cutting funding for Social Security or Medicare.

During the debate, Williams supported limiting “out of control” government spending and criticized President Joe Biden for the Inflation Reduction Act. Williams also criticized the current state of the economy, saying that Americans are still suffering at the pump and in the grocery story.

“Is it heat or is it eat?” Williams said. “Those are the choices that are being made.”

One potential boost coming for central New York’s economy is the new Micron microchip factory coming to Clay, 10 miles north of Syracuse.

Conole and Williams both supported the creation of the $100 billion plant and the economic opportunities it could create. Williams said it was a “huge game-changer.” Conole said central New York is on the edge of “exciting growth and opportunity.”

Eva Morris | Design Editor

The candidates shared a hardline stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Williams and Conole each supported sending financial support for aid to Ukraine, although Williams said he would not write a “blank check.” But on the question of sending American troops to assist Ukraine, the candidates took different approaches.

As a veteran, Conole called himself a strong supporter of the Powell Doctrine, which states the U.S. would need a clear military objective in order to go to war. Conole said that pushing back against President Putin is “absolutely critical.” He also said sending troops to Ukraine will be a serious decision he would look at closely.

Williams said he does not support sending American troops into Ukraine.

Conole and Williams will debate again on Thursday, with a third and final debate scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Early voting begins this Saturday, Oct. 29.

With Election Day approaching, Williams says the framework for this year’s midterm elections come down to one theme.

“We keep coming back to issues way down on the priority list,” said Williams. “The truth is, when you go to the grocery store, decide who you want to vote for. When you fill up the car, decide who you’re going to vote for. We can’t afford to feed our homes.”